Hey everyone! We're excited to launch ChangeCrab, which can help you create beautiful changelogs. We created ChangeCrab as we already have several SaaS projects with an active userbase and needed a changelog solution that was quick to edit, worked across multiple different designs and was focused on being readable and usable by our customers, not just our team. We've made sure that features we think are pretty basic to a good changelog - like custom categories - are included for free. We'd love to hear any feedback, comments or general suggestions on improvements and added features!
Hey everyone! Just as a little 'hello' we're offering the first 100 accounts a free year of premium. Just sign up as norml and it will be automatically our best plan. Any questions, do let us know - we're here :D