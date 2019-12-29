  1. Home
  2.  → Change Toothpaste

Change Toothpaste

Just like paste, without the waste

Change Toothpaste, has developed a chemical-free toothpaste that has no plastic packaging. The toothpaste, which is in tablet form, is part of the company’s efforts to reduce plastic waste.
Canadian startup creates zero-waste toothpaste - SpringwiseHealthcare & Wellbeing Spotted: Canada-based company, Change Toothpaste, has developed a chemical-free toothpaste that has no plastic packaging. The toothpaste, which is in tablet form, is part of the company's efforts to reduce plastic waste. The pea-size tablets, which are spearmint flavoured, work differently to traditional toothpaste.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment