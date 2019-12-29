Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Change Toothpaste
Change Toothpaste
Just like paste, without the waste
Health and Fitness
Green Tech
+ 1
Change Toothpaste, has developed a chemical-free toothpaste that has no plastic packaging. The toothpaste, which is in tablet form, is part of the company’s efforts to reduce plastic waste.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Canadian startup creates zero-waste toothpaste - Springwise
Healthcare & Wellbeing Spotted: Canada-based company, Change Toothpaste, has developed a chemical-free toothpaste that has no plastic packaging. The toothpaste, which is in tablet form, is part of the company's efforts to reduce plastic waste. The pea-size tablets, which are spearmint flavoured, work differently to traditional toothpaste.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send