Chameleon

A macOS App for changing interface colors

Chameleon is a macOS app that gives quick access to changing the interface, accent and highlight colors from the menu bar. It has a very simple interface, if you've used the System Preferences panel to make any changes then it should look really familiar.

SalMaker@sal_aldana · Application Creator and Enthusiast
Hello Product Hunters, This is my first project on Product Hunt and the first macOS application that I made for public use. Most of my experience is with enterprise level applications, so most of the time I never get to put a product out for the public. Hope you enjoy.
Gag Gevorgyan@gag_gevorgyan · tech life
Keep on friend !
