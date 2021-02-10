  1. Home
Chamath Abs Calculator

Calculate how long will you take to get SixPAC ab'ed

Chamath Abs Calculator is the perfect tool for your VC starter kit. While you have been going crazy about making sense of the markets and coins, what you don’t know is that only 150 people run the world and some of them are ripped AF.
Atharva Kharbade
Maker
20. Dropout. Startup Junkie.
Hello friends, I'm excited to announce my first project on ProductHunt 'ChamathAbs'. Chamath once famously said: there are just 150 people who run the world. Well, this is your chance to be one of them. ChamathAbs is a platform to help you plan your SixPAC goals, to help you get 6 inches closer to the four comma club. You can use ChamathAbs in LP meetings, your vision decks and 2030 projections. Find out your perfect workout routine that fits in seamlessly within your (Poolside) Zoom calls, Clubhouse sessions and Twitter threads. Please consult a doctor before starting with the routines here (No, not Dr. Parikh Patel, an actual doctor)
Shobhit Bakliwal
Do the hard things first.
@athrvakhrbde1 I got next presidential elections 😭
Atharva Kharbade
Maker
20. Dropout. Startup Junkie.
@shobhitic click on get there faster, it’ll help you a lot
Abhishek Sahu
SPACtacular!
Rahul MathurFounder & CEO of BimaPe
SPACulating the utility of the product - worthy of an upvote! Kadak dada
Rohan
Bahut Sahi
Pronoy Bhattacharya
🎈
Interested in Startup & Tech
😘👌 Bahout bhadiya!
Atharva Kharbade
Maker
20. Dropout. Startup Junkie.
XD Thanks a lot bro
Mathias Adam
Senior Design at @Balckpills
1 month!? challenge accepted
vatsal singhalUltrahuman
@madgraphism only @ParikPatelCFA can help :P
Abhay Jani
Lmao. This is too cool 💯
Atharva Kharbade
Maker
20. Dropout. Startup Junkie.
@abhay_jani thank you bro 🚀
Abhishek KulkarniCS student
Lmao I love this!
Akash Kadyan
Awesome! Loved the design 🔥
Atharva Kharbade
Maker
20. Dropout. Startup Junkie.
@akash_kadyan so glad you loved it 🚀
