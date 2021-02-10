Chamath Abs Calculator

discussion
Atharva Kharbade
Maker20. Dropout. Startup Junkie.
Hello friends, I'm excited to announce my first project on ProductHunt 'ChamathAbs'. Chamath once famously said: there are just 150 people who run the world. Well, this is your chance to be one of them. ChamathAbs is a platform to help you plan your SixPAC goals, to help you get 6 inches closer to the four comma club. You can use ChamathAbs in LP meetings, your vision decks and 2030 projections. Find out your perfect workout routine that fits in seamlessly within your (Poolside) Zoom calls, Clubhouse sessions and Twitter threads. Please consult a doctor before starting with the routines here (No, not Dr. Parikh Patel, an actual doctor)
@athrvakhrbde1 I got next presidential elections 😭
@shobhitic click on get there faster, it’ll help you a lot
SPACtacular!
SPACulating the utility of the product - worthy of an upvote! Kadak dada
😘👌 Bahout bhadiya!
XD Thanks a lot bro
1 month!? challenge accepted
@madgraphism only @ParikPatelCFA can help :P
Lmao. This is too cool 💯
@abhay_jani thank you bro 🚀
Lmao I love this!
Awesome! Loved the design 🔥
@akash_kadyan so glad you loved it 🚀