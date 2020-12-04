discussion
CJ Patoilo
MakerCreator of Milligram.io and Airform.io
I am very happy to introduce Chalkboard to the world. It’s available and ready to use on https://chalkboard.space Chalkboard is a safe home for you to find everything you need to create, store, and share code snippets in a fast and secure way. It’s a distraction-free writing space and for anyone who needs to get their codes down fast. My motivation was to create something where I could apply my recent React studies and somehow contribute to the developer community. The experience has been fascinating, and again I learned a lot more than I expected. Well, here are some features that Chalkboard brings to you: - Built For Sharing - Code Anything - Never Lose Your Progress - Safe Ship Mode - Unlimited Boards - Realtime Interaction - More Productivity - Cross-Platform Support - Open Source That’s it. Now I hope you’ll get lost on our boards with awesome codes and super profiles. Do you want to star it, tweet it, or share it with anyone? So do it! This means a lot to me ♥ http://github.com/chalkboardspac...
