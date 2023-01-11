Products
Chakra FigPilot
Chakra FigPilot
Convert any Figma design to Chakra UI code
Visit
Upvote 18
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
FigPilot is a Figma plugin that helps teams launch 10x faster by converting designs into production-ready Chakra UI code in two simple steps: 🎨 Create a design in Figma 🪄 Generate the code in a click
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
Chakra FigPilot
About this launch
Chakra FigPilot
Convert any Figma Design to Chakra UI code
0
reviews
20
followers
Follow for updates
Chakra FigPilot by
Chakra FigPilot
was hunted by
Segun Adebayo
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Segun Adebayo
and
Christian Schröter
. Featured on January 12th, 2023.
Chakra FigPilot
is not rated yet. This is Chakra FigPilot's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
2
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#166
