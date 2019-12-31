Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Danny Jian
Maker
Happy New Year Everyone! I wish my app “Chairless” would help reduce your sitting time and improve your overall health and lifestyle just as it did to mine, as many don’t have the luxury to afford a smartwatch or an expensive sensor for tracking their sitting time. I have neck and back pain for years because of sitting too long, especially after sitting for long hours. It's not that I didn't want to take frequent breaks from my seat. It's just when I am immersed in gaming and coding, I lose my sense of time. I dislike the idea of using my phone's alarm timer as a sitting reminder because it’s annoying having to manually reset it all the time. I've also used a couple of sitting reminder apps, but most of them are just manual timers full of ads and in-app purchases. Hence "Chairless" :)
UpvoteShare