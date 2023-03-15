Products
This is the latest launch from Mintplex
See Mintplex’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
ChainSlayers, a DOOM® blockchain game
ChainSlayers, a DOOM® blockchain game
DOOM® on the blockchain powered by Mintplex Labs
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
ChainSlayers is a tech demo from Mintplex Labs using free tools to showcase what the future of blockchain gaming can look like. Play off-chain but get rewarded on-chain. Finally, a blockchain game that's actually fun to play.
Launched in
Free Games
,
Blockchain
,
NFT
by
Mintplex
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Are you going to go for the #1 spot on the leaderboard??"
The makers of ChainSlayers, a DOOM® blockchain game
About this launch
Mintplex
Your next NFT launch has never been easier.
1
review
26
followers
Follow for updates
ChainSlayers, a DOOM® blockchain game by
Mintplex
was hunted by
Tim Carambat
in
Free Games
,
Blockchain
,
NFT
. Made by
Tim Carambat
and
Jorrel S
. Featured on March 17th, 2023.
Mintplex
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on March 16th, 2022.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
#49
Week rank
#251
Report