This is the latest launch from Mintplex
See Mintplex’s previous launch
  Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → ChainSlayers, a DOOM® blockchain game
ChainSlayers, a DOOM® blockchain game

ChainSlayers, a DOOM® blockchain game

DOOM® on the blockchain powered by Mintplex Labs

Free
Embed
ChainSlayers is a tech demo from Mintplex Labs using free tools to showcase what the future of blockchain gaming can look like. Play off-chain but get rewarded on-chain. Finally, a blockchain game that's actually fun to play.
Launched in Free Games, Blockchain, NFT by
Mintplex
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Are you going to go for the #1 spot on the leaderboard??"

ChainSlayers, a DOOM® blockchain game
The makers of ChainSlayers, a DOOM® blockchain game
About this launch
Mintplex
MintplexYour next NFT launch has never been easier.
1review
26
followers
ChainSlayers, a DOOM® blockchain game by
Mintplex
was hunted by
Tim Carambat
in Free Games, Blockchain, NFT. Made by
Tim Carambat
and
Jorrel S
. Featured on March 17th, 2023.
Mintplex
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on March 16th, 2022.
Upvotes
8
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#49
Week rank
#251