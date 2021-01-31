Deals
Chain
The productive social media for forming & sharing habits
iPhone
Productivity
Chain is an app to form and share your habits. I created this app to foster a community of people forming habits to create a system of support and accountability. It's time that you stick to your habits - Chain is how you do that.
1h ago
discussion
Tan
Maker
🎈
Creating apps to empower people.
Hi!, I'm a high-schooler who has spent almost a year creating this app. I hope you guys enjoy this app!
12h ago
Harssha Vardan
🎈
Product @Tekie
?makers
this is very interesting. Any idea when this will be ported to android?
43m ago
