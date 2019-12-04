  1. Home
Chad's Calling

Chad will get you out of any uncomfortable conversation

All you have to do is text 917-909-4599 a number of minutes between 1 and 1000, and Chad will automatically call you after that many minutes has passed, giving you the perfect excuse to say, “I have to take this call” while you step away.
Jack Zerby
Hey Product Hunt! If you want to get out of a a bad date, a useless meeting, or an uncomfortable conversation it can be hard to do quickly without being rude. Unless you have Chad. We shared a tool 2 weeks ago called “Your Call Recorder” (http://yourcallrecorder.com) that people seemed to like, so here’s another text-based app we created to make your life a little easier. It should work smoothly, so please let us know if you run into any trouble.
