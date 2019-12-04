Chad's Calling

Discussion
Jack Zerby
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! If you want to get out of a a bad date, a useless meeting, or an uncomfortable conversation it can be hard to do quickly without being rude. Unless you have Chad. We shared a tool 2 weeks ago called “Your Call Recorder” (http://yourcallrecorder.com) that people seemed to like, so here’s another text-based app we created to make your life a little easier. It should work smoothly, so please let us know if you run into any trouble.
