CFT Illustrations
Ranked #3 for today
CFT Illustrations
Illustrations about NFT, bitcoins, crypto, VR, tech
Take the full advantage of the NFT package. We put 75 illustrations and avatars here. Adjust and modify them up to your wishes and get the high acclaim!
Launched in
Design Tools
by
CFT illustrations
About this launch
CFT Illustrations by
CFT illustrations
was hunted by
Bakhtiyar Sattarov
in
Design Tools
. Made by
Bakhtiyar Sattarov
,
Anastasiya Yavorskaya
and
Denis Shepovalov
. Featured on June 7th, 2022.
CFT illustrations
is not rated yet. This is CFT illustrations's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
1
Daily rank
#3
Weekly rank
#12
