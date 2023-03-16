Sign in
CF Spark Browser Extension
Turn any image you see online into brand new unique images
A free Ai tool that allows you to create variations of any existing image you see on the internet. Simply install to your Chrome Browser, click an image, and create 12 brand new unique images.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Photography
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
CF Spark
About this launch
CF Spark
Free Generative AI Design Creator
4
reviews
CF Spark Browser Extension by
CF Spark
was hunted by
Maurits
in
Design Tools
,
Photography
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Maurits
,
Roemie Hillenaar
,
Anca Stefan
,
Max Velich
,
Danitscha Mylène Zieren-van Zijverden
,
Gabriel Plegge
,
Aaron Harding
,
Andrea Ariu
,
Ovidiu Calburean
and
Roemie Hillenaar
. Featured on March 17th, 2023.
CF Spark
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on October 25th, 2022.
Upvotes
74
Comments
40
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#118
