Centro Inventory Calendar

Plan, not pain. Inventory stockouts forecasted in 3 clicks.

Your calendar is an automated assistant for predicting stock outs, planning campaigns, and tracking inbound inventory. It visually shows when you'll run out of key products and re-forecasts in real-time. Simplify inventory management with Centro.
Launched in
Web App
E-Commerce
Tech
 by
Centro Inventory Calendar
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thank you so much for checking out the calendar, we'd really love to know how your experience onboarding into the Calendar is. Specifically, is there anything that confused you or anything that you loved!"

The makers of Centro Inventory Calendar
About this launch
Centro Inventory CalendarPlan, not pain. Inventory stockouts forecasted in 3 clicks.
Centro Inventory Calendar by
Centro Inventory Calendar
was hunted by
Jamyang Tenzin
in Web App, E-Commerce, Tech. Made by
Jamyang Tenzin
,
Keshav Vohra
and
Andrew Liu
Featured on April 25th, 2023.
Centro Inventory Calendar
is not rated yet. This is Centro Inventory Calendar's first launch.
