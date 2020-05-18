Deals
CentralBoard
CentralBoard
Your service for custom dashboards.
Productivity
Task Management
A service for custom dashboards. Fill your dashboard with widgets. We are releasing new widgets every couple of days.
Currently, we already developed some widgets for iCloud Photos, Google Photos, Weather, iCal and JSON with a simple template engine and more.
40 minutes ago
Introduce: CentralBoard.app
CentralBoard is a service, where you can create your own dashboard, without needing to care about the tech stuff (like refreshing and scaling). We offer you a drag & drop editor for your dashboard with a bunch of widgets and layouts.
No reviews yet
Chris
Maker
If you have any questions about centralboard just ask me here or on twitter.
3 hours ago
