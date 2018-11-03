Celtrix is a multi-function device featuring 4 applications in one device. Using Celtrix user can call and message using the Celtrix app once the sim is inserted in the device, they can listen to their favorite track, charge their phone and store all the data without any hassle.
One of the best gadget we have seen so far!Techinspiration+ is your guide to personal technology and softwaretips
Celtrix - World's Smallest Multifunctional Device | Simply HerAn active millennial and inquisitive digital marketer. Exploring the life and the world. Love to travel and enthusiasts shepreneur. Have a creative mindset and in free time love to scribble down her thoughts and opinions by ornamenting them with words.
Celtrix Review - World's Smallest Multifunctional Device - PhoneVsMobileHi today we are reviewing world's smallest multifuntional device celtrix. It is a powerbank, hotspot, portable speaker, you can backup your files, etc.
Check out this amazing multipurpose device Celtrix. 🙂 Celtrix consists of a Power bank, Storage device, Stereo speaker, SIM tray and much more. _ ***** GRAB THE SECRET OFFER at just $59 ***** 🔥 And Get 1 Celtrix Device + 128GB SD Card 🔥 _ LINK IN OUR BIO 👆 @celtrixdevice @celtrixdevice575 Likes, 16 Comments - GIZMOGRIN (@gizmogrin) on Instagram: "Check out this amazing multipurpose device Celtrix. 🙂 Celtrix consists of a Power bank, Storage..."Instagram
Ajay YadavMaker@ajay_yadav8 · Founder of Celtrix (igg.me/at/celtrix)
Hello folks! I'm Cofounder and CEO of Celtrix. Happy to answer any of your questions! Our devices features four devices in one small device consisting of speaker, sim slot, storage and power bank! Celtrix is an ideal device for any one who doesn't want to carry multiple gadgets and enhance the productivity with well designed product.
