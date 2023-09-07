When your Mac goes out of range of known Wi-Fi networks, Cellular switches your Mac’s internet connection to your hotspot. And when you go in range of your trusted networks, Cellular turns off your hotspot and reconnects you to your trusted network.
Automate SOC 2 and ISO 27001 compliance. Get $1000 off
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thank you for checking out my launch. If you are an Android user with a Mac, let me know about your thoughts on Cellular. Would you find it useful? Do you think the price is appropriate? Are there any other features that I should include?"