  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Cellular
Cellular

Cellular

Connect to your phone's hotspot from your Mac seamlessly

Payment Required
When your Mac goes out of range of known Wi-Fi networks, Cellular switches your Mac’s internet connection to your hotspot. And when you go in range of your trusted networks, Cellular turns off your hotspot and reconnects you to your trusted network.
Launched in
Android
Menu Bar Apps
Apple
 by
Cellular
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thank you for checking out my launch. If you are an Android user with a Mac, let me know about your thoughts on Cellular. Would you find it useful? Do you think the price is appropriate? Are there any other features that I should include?"

Cellular
The makers of Cellular
About this launch
Cellular
CellularConnect to your phone's hotspot from your Mac seamlessly!
