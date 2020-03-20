Cellars.NYC
Save NYC restaurants by buying their wine
Philip I. Thomas
Maker
The COVID-19 outbreak is devastating restaurants. However, New York City temporarily is allowing restaurants to sell to-go alcohol alongside food. Most restaurants have thousands of dollars in food and alcohol, which they can sell to support their businesses. So, buy some wine from your local restaurants and help them weather this crisis. While buying gift cards is one way to support local businesses, it's still a "loan" that the restaurant must eventually pay back. By selling prepaid inventory, restaurants can get cash upfront that they can spend without worry. This site was inspired by Emily Wilson's call to "Raid The Cellars!" and innovative selling by our local restaurant The Four Horsemen. If you want to build one for your local community, the code is open-source at https://github.com/contraptionco... - it looks like a version for Los Angeles is already going live at http://cellars.la!
