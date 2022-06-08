Products
Cell
Cell
Dead simple NFT building framework
Cell is a dead simple yet powerful framework that lets you build NFTs programmatically.
It's 100% free & open source with NO 3rd party API or SaaS involved. You can even plug it into existing apps to tokenize anything you want.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Blockchain
,
NFT
by
Cell
About this launch
Cell by
Cell
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Developer Tools
,
Blockchain
,
NFT
. Made by
skøgard
. Featured on June 9th, 2022.
Cell
is not rated yet. This is Cell's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Daily rank
#16
Weekly rank
#50
