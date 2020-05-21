Sign-up now 👉: https://www.celestory.io/gaming
🎮 Narrative game engine
🔱 Instant treeview
🧩 Simple blocks
📱 Create app on PC/mobile/Web/PWA
📊 Behavior analytics
🔌 +3000 apps integration
🎨 +1500 graphic assets
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Pierre Lacombe
Maker
Hi makers! We worked on Celestory: an authoring tool to write and test interactive scenarios to create narrative games 🎮: https://www.celestory.io/gaming It's free so enjoy 😉
Upvote (1)Share
A remarkably smart, easy to use and fiercely efficient tool for creative story telling, training and narratives.
UpvoteShare
A wonderful tool to tell slow stories. Make "slow" the fast way!
UpvoteShare