Celestial Connections Social Planner

Unleash social media success with our Notion template

Free Options
Embed
Elevate your social media game with the Social Media Planner Notion Template. Seamlessly plan and schedule captivating content, manage multiple platforms, track goals, and unleash your creativity with AI-powered prompts.
Launched in
Social Media
Marketing
Notion
 by
About this launch
6reviews
22
followers
was hunted by
Nicole Demarchi
in Social Media, Marketing, Notion. Made by
Nicole Demarchi
. Featured on May 25th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 6 users. This is Celestial Connections Social Planner's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Vote chart
Comments
7
Vote chart
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#201