Hey everyone, and thanks @kevin for the hunt! Many of us have grown tired of the unproductive discourse taking place on social media, ranging from people talking past each other to those exchanging bitter personal attacks. I believe this behavior is heavily influenced by system design—specifically, a failure to consider (or care about) the second order effects of optimizing for ‘engagement’. Ceasefire fosters elevated dialogue spanning diverse views and topics. It’s the embodiment of ‘quality over quantity’, with every product decision made accordingly. Features include: ‘shine’ votes, which rank comments without obnoxious point scores or notifications; principled guidelines, including a ban on hostility toward other users; topic tags (curated by you), focusing discussion on the issues instead of individual popularity—the list goes on and continues to grow. Following the launch of our website last year (recently rebranded to ceasefire.net), we’re delighted to be launching our app today, now available in the App Store and Google Play Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id150... https://play.google.com/store/ap... We hope you join us! I’m excited to answer any questions you may have.
