CCashCow is a small app that sits between your site/app and the payment processors it uses (Square, Coinbase Commerce). Your app offloads to CCashCow everything but the bare minimum needed for it to accept payments so that you don't have to bother with APIs.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jacob XyfirMaker@mrxyfir · Hello
🐄 Two weeks ago I submit Accownt -- which made it to #3 that day! Today, I present CCashCow, a small app that sits between your site/app and the payment processors it uses. The purpose is for your app to offload to CCashCow everything but the bare minimum needed for it to accept payments, saving you precious development time. 💳 🐮 Features 💲 - Accept credit cards and debit cards with Square - Accept popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin with Coinbase Commerce - Configurable fiat currency - Easy theming - Self-hosted, standalone server and web client that integrates into apps of any stack - No dependencies other than Node and what npm will install - No database needed If you'd like try out a demo, it powers the payment system on my email alias site, Ptorx.
Upvote Share·
Amrith Shanbhag@amrith · Community + Social at Product Hunt
@mrxyfir okay how long are you gonna milk this cow 😂🐮
Upvote Share·
Jacob XyfirMaker@mrxyfir · Hello
@amrith I've run out cow-related of names! For now... 🤔🐄
Upvote Share·