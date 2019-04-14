Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → CCashCow

CCashCow

Accept cards and crypto. It's so easy a cow could do it. 🐄

get it
CCashCow is a small app that sits between your site/app and the payment processors it uses (Square, Coinbase Commerce). Your app offloads to CCashCow everything but the bare minimum needed for it to accept payments so that you don't have to bother with APIs.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Jacob Xyfir
Jacob Xyfir
Makers
Jacob Xyfir
Jacob Xyfir
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jacob Xyfir
Jacob XyfirMaker@mrxyfir · Hello
🐄 Two weeks ago I submit Accownt -- which made it to #3 that day! Today, I present CCashCow, a small app that sits between your site/app and the payment processors it uses. The purpose is for your app to offload to CCashCow everything but the bare minimum needed for it to accept payments, saving you precious development time. 💳 🐮 Features 💲 - Accept credit cards and debit cards with Square - Accept popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin with Coinbase Commerce - Configurable fiat currency - Easy theming - Self-hosted, standalone server and web client that integrates into apps of any stack - No dependencies other than Node and what npm will install - No database needed If you'd like try out a demo, it powers the payment system on my email alias site, Ptorx.
Upvote ·
Amrith Shanbhag
Amrith Shanbhag@amrith · Community + Social at Product Hunt
@mrxyfir okay how long are you gonna milk this cow 😂🐮
Upvote ·
Jacob Xyfir
Jacob XyfirMaker@mrxyfir · Hello
@amrith I've run out cow-related of names! For now... 🤔🐄
Upvote ·