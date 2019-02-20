CC Search by Creative Commons

Log InSign up
Aggregates images/media with creative commons licenses

The Commons includes over 1.4 billion digital works, with varying Creative Commons licenses (including reuse, remix, and more).

This new site, developed by CC, includes AI image tags generated by Clarifai which cover 10.3 million images at present.

While trawling through the usual re-use image sites - Unsplash, Pexels, Google 'labeled for re-use' filter, you know the drill - I decided to revisit the CC website. To my excitement, I noticed this new iteration of Creative Commons' very own media search tool. It's great, and the AI - provided by Clarifai - makes searching images a breeze.
