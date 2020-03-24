Discussion
Hi everyone, my name is Jason and I'm the founder of Cauze. With entire communities being forced to stay home because of the Coronavirus, many people are wondering how they can help from the safety of their own homes. Cauze is a new app that allows anyone to donate to any nonprofit in the United States. You can also see trending nonprofits in your area and share your Cauzes with your friends. To encourage giving, we will match up to $10 for every donation made until we reach our goal of $50,000. Within the app, you can donate to large national nonprofits or the small nonprofit down the street from you. You can also make a donation in any amount -- $1 or $100, all donations make a difference. Please let us know what feedback you have on the experience. Thanks for giving our app a chance and thanks for helping us make the world a better place!
