Causal for Google Sheets

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Taimur Abdaal
Maker
Hi folks, @lukaskoebis and I built this :) We think it's really important to account for uncertainty when making decisions based on numbers, and we built this add-on to make this easy to do in Google Sheets. You've probably used a spreadsheet model to make decisions at work ("how many people can we hire this year?") or at home ("how much do I need to save before I retire?"). This is great — they're a useful tool to help us think through things. These models will be based on various assumptions which will have some uncertainty. Instead of using fixed assumptions that are precisely wrong ("the interest rate will be 2.5%"), Causal lets you use ranges that are approximately right ("the interest rate will be 1 – 4%"), so that you can understand the full range of possible outcomes in your models. "You should never cross a river that's 4-feet deep on average" :) Would love to hear what you think!
Upvote (1)Share