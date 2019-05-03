Easily define your design system and write your CSS using JSX in three steps 🎉!
Imed AdelMaker@imedadel · CS Student and Developer
I recently became fond of styled-components and I couldn't go back to using a CSS file in my projects. However, and especially for small projects, styled-components slows me down because I have to declare a new variable for every HTML element that I want to style. Rebass and styled-system offered what I wanted, but they were still missing a bunch of CSS properties. Thus, I made Cattous 🐱 to help me get done with styling my side projects as fast as possible. It uses styled-system API and adds all missing CSS properties along with some styling (cattous-tachyons). The project is still under development, although it can be used without any problems. I am still improving the source code, adding more options for theming, and importing known CSS libraries such as Tachyons (✔), Bootstrap, and TailwindCSS.
