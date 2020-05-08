  1. Home
  2.  → Catphish

Catphish

A game to play Sherlock and find out who's lying

Record yourself telling truth or telling a lie, then tag it as true or lie.
Play the game by watching short video clips of people then decide if true or a lie. See people from all over the world and be the top Sherlock and figure out if they are lying or not.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment