Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Catphish
Catphish
A game to play Sherlock and find out who's lying
Android
iPhone
+ 3
Record yourself telling truth or telling a lie, then tag it as true or lie.
Play the game by watching short video clips of people then decide if true or a lie. See people from all over the world and be the top Sherlock and figure out if they are lying or not.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
26 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send