Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Catchy
Catchy
The ultimate productivity widget for Figma and FigJam
Visit
Upvote 14
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Catch 'em all with Catchy for Figma/FigJam - a productivity tool that combines the Pomodoro Technique with hunting. Meet deadlines and improve your designs while fulfilling your Collection goals.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Time Tracking
by
Catchy
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
Catchy
The ultimate productivity widget for Figma and FigJam
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Catchy by
Catchy
was hunted by
Fabio Staiano
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Time Tracking
. Made by
Fabio Staiano
. Featured on January 20th, 2023.
Catchy
is not rated yet. This is Catchy's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
3
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#255
Report