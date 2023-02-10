Products
CatchUp
Ranked #5 for today
CatchUp
Schedule hang outs without hassle
- Create an event - Pick your preferred date and time - Invite your friends - They pick their preferred date and time - The most preferred date and time among gets fixed - All participants gets notified - Integrate with your Google Calendar
Launched in
Productivity
,
Events
,
Calendar
by
CatchUp
About this launch
0
15
CatchUp by
CatchUp
was hunted by
Mfon.
in
Productivity
,
Events
,
Calendar
. Made by
Mfon.
,
Eke ugomma hilda
,
Fubara Dickson
,
Treasure Ajefu
,
Sylvy Anyanwu
,
Abdul-Sherif Abdul-Aziz
,
Uju Okafor
,
Peculiar Michael
,
Mariam David
,
yehmii onis
,
Joshua Egbiameje Omole
,
Donice Ubaru
,
Abby
,
Jimoh Nafeesat
,
Onyedika Azubuike-Ufelle
,
Precious Adedibu
,
okoroji ebube
,
Oluwasegun Oluyedi
,
Ekene Leonard Nwobodo
,
Uneku Ejiga
,
Olorunferanmi Joel
,
Shalom Ige
and
Uchechi Rejoice
Featured on February 11th, 2023.
CatchUp
is not rated yet. This is CatchUp's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
0
Day rank
#5
Week rank
-
