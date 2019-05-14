Find your favourite influencers and directly shop their looks. Discover new global influencers' styles. Never regret a purchase again. Your very own custom curated online shop.
Imogen VictoriaMaker@imogen_aaronson
Hi Everyone! It's an amazing feeling to be here and have the opportunity to introduce myself and my Catches Family. We are delighted to have launched our v1 in the Appstore last week and can't wait to continue to build and work on creating the best and most trusted fashion square on your mobile device. We set out to create an intelligent community to help people make the right choices when it comes to shopping online. With fashion being the second most polluting industry in the world and return rates online ranging from 30-50% we saw a huge need for the birth of an application that changed this. Catches was born to change the e-commerce game. 'Imagine a platform that everything you saw... you liked.. and knew it would fit you" Yes.... Catches offers you a custom created user experience based on your likes, desires and body metrics. We give you exactly what YOU want. What is right for YOU. We wanted to build something that connected all fashion lovers, brands and influencers in one centralised place. Catches learns you in real time. We use the data and A.I and create your very own fashion avatar. We are so excited to have you on this journey with us... working towards giving you the custom created shopping experience that you need. Thanks for taking the time to download and please do share thoughts and feedback. Warmest, Imogen
