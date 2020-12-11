Catchar for XR companies

discussion
Dan Zaitsev
Maker
Startupper 🚀 Side Project Lover ⚡️
Hey Producthunterz! Today I would like to present the new SAAS service that we recently released. What do we offer? We help Augmented and Mixed Reality companies to activate, moderate and scale communities, application stores, marketplaces for their startups and products based on Catchar.io. Besides, we provide the ability to integrate a white-label community inside your existing website. Why is it needed? Our solutions work perfectly for Augmented and Mixed Reality startups and companies wanting to launch and build a proper XR community fast with minimum efforts. They help to unlock and get the following possibilities: ▶︎ Drive existing Augmented and Mixed Reality developers and creators of Catchar to your community and product ▶︎ Distribute your content across Catchar's channels and connections ▶︎ Market your hardware through Catchar's social media networks and other channels ▶︎ Optimize marketing costs and human resources on promoting and scaling new community ▶︎ Get access to all existing features of Catchar that we built for years ▶︎ Automatically get new features and updates ▶︎ Obtain support from our community managers and founding team ▶︎ Be a part of one of the world's largest Augmented Reality community Features we run ▶︎ Application store ▶︎ Marketplace ▶︎ Asset store ▶︎ Newsfeed ▶︎ Dashboard ▶︎ Search and filters ▶︎ Creator profiles ▶︎ Studio profiles ▶︎ Application profiles ▶︎ Product profiles ▶︎ Submission flow ▶︎ On-site notifications ▶︎ Email notifications ▶︎ Ranking system ...and many more... We are open and flexible in terms of collaboration and partnership with XR startups and companies. Feel free to visit our website catchar.io/saas to find out more details. You can also reach out to me directly @dan_zaitsev.
