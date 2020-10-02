Catchar 3.0
A web-community and marketplace for AR creators 🦹♀️
The new 3.0 version of Catchar helps creators and studios organize their Augmented and Mixed Reality portfolio online, start to collaborate with businesses and other creators, and monetize the source code, templates, and 3D models using the marketplace module.
Hey PH 👋 It’s me, Dan Zaitsev, again with the third version of Catchar. We spent hundreds of hours to develop a new marketplace module where Augmented and Mixed Reality creators can sell their 3D models, templates, and source code. Besides, creators can buy and use these assets to build and deploy their future AR/MR projects faster. Why did we release the marketplace? We have spoken with different AR creators and found out that some of them use PayPal, Gumroad and Etsy to sell and monetize their AR/MR assets. However, creators from the CIS, Georgia, Ukraine, Asia and some other countries are limited in payouts from these services. As a result, we partnered with one payment gateway to provide direct payouts through SWIFT and SEPA. Please note! Our marketplace is in the public beta phase and we are looking for early adopters who can join us and help improve it. We are especially looking for designers, developers and studios who are ready to upload for sale their 3D models, templates and source code related to Augmented and Mixed Reality, Machine Learning, etc. If you are interested, feel free to reach out to me directly @dan_zaitsev to discuss the details. Besides the marketplace, Catchar solves the following problems: ✸ For AR/MR creators, companies and studios Catchar provides the ability to create AR/MR portfolios and organize projects, articles and updates in a single place. Collaborate with businesses, brands and other creators. Our team promotes all projects and articles of creators. Moreover, our models record videos of AR experiences to promote them across our social media networks, newsletters and other connections. Also, creators and companies can use Catchar to get feedback and first beta users for their projects. ✸ For brands and businesses Using Catchar, brands can discover the use cases to see how to apply Augmented and Mixed Reality technologies for their business. Hire 1,000+ developers, designers and other creators to build the next AR/MR projects and experiences. Promote projects to get more impressions, views and downloads. ✸ For users Users can browse and download thousands of AR/MR apps and experiences for iOS, Android, Instagram, Snapchat, Magic Leap, HoloLens and WebAR. Vote for the best projects to support their creators. Start learning about Augmented and Mixed Reality to become a creator. Contribute projects that they love to support AR/MR domains. Catchar by the numbers • 5,537 users already registered • 1,038 of them are professional AR/MR creators • 68 AR/MR companies and studios joined us • 1,776 projects submitted Business models Catchar was free to use the first 1.5 years but currently we are testing the following business models: • Subscriptions • Marketplace transaction fees • Promotion of AR/MR projects Investments Catchar is still a self-funded startup that we are bootstrapping at our own cost. We are looking for seed or angel round to scale our product worldwide and hire more people. Also, we are always open to partners. Your feedback is highly appreciated and will help us to improve our product. Best, Dan & Catchar team❤️
