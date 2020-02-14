Discussion
Dan Zaitsev
Maker
Hello Producthuterz 👋 It's great to be here again with you to present our new 2.0 version. Let me tell you briefly our story and what we are working on. I started Catchar 1.0 as the solo-founder and my idea was to build a curated directory for AR/MR projects and experiences. In summer 2019 I met my new co-founders: Dmytro Zolotar and Sergey Lagodzinsky and three of us decided to transform Catchar into an AR community/hub and build something for AR/MR creators, their projects and ideas. During the last 4 months, we have been in the beta phase, but today I am glad to inform you that we have finally launched Catchar 2.0 globally. Our primary stats: 👨💻👩🎨 1000+ AR/MR creators, developers, designers and managers 💁♀️💁♂️ 1400+ Basic users who love AR and MR 🤡🗂900+ AR/MR apps, lenses and experiences 🏢💼 14 AR/MR companies and studios 🌐👥 9 subcommunities: Magic Leap, ARKit, ARCore, Lens Studio, Spark AR, Vuforia, WikiTude, HoloLens, WebAR 🏠 Home page & activity feed By using it our users, creators and companies are able to be up to date and monitor all Catchar activity. In addition, on this page, you will find different information about our top AR creators, companies and contributors. 👥 Subcommunities In the 2.0 version, we have added community rooms. Our long term goal is to build sub-communities and aggregate them on Catchar. As a result, creators will be able to use these sub-communities based on their interests, tech stacks and more. Currently, you can discover and use the following communities: Magic Leap, Lens Studio, Spark AR, ARKit, ARCore, HoloLens, Vuforia and WikiTude. 👤 Profile and portfolio Our main goal is to help creators and companies to organize their AR/MR assets such as projects, articles and tutorials in one place. We have also attached an activity feed so other users can discover the recent activity of the creator. By using the ‘CONTACT’ button businesses are able to reach out to creators in terms of opportunities or collaboration. 📄 Pages for AR/MR projects We did our best in terms of the development of quality pages to present Augmented and Mixed Reality projects properly. Here, you will find all the important information, such as project name, description, rating, related categories and communities, screenshots, videos and information about the creators. A small but very nice add-on is the ability to download mobile apps and effects for Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook, by scanning QR codes from your laptop/desktop screens. 📥 Submission and contributions The ability to share AR/MR projects, tutorials and articles is possible through the simple submission form. Since Catchar is a community-based startup, any users can contribute and share the projects that they love. We also decided to release the ability to share projects with a different status, such as concepts, coming soon projects, finished projects and LIVE projects. During the submission, you can also invite your co-makers and co-founders. 💰 Business model and investments Catchar is a self-funded startup that was built without investors and investments. Currently, we support it at our own cost and also through membership fees and donations. All basics users are able to use Catchar for free, whereas creators and companies have to pay once for the membership fee to be listed on our platform, display their profiles and organize their AR portfolios. Since Catchar is a part of the #openstartup movement we are proud to share our stats: ⚙️ Our tech stack Website is written on PHP and Javascript, using Laravel framework for back-end and Vue.js on public. Server instance has Ubuntu 18 and MySQL 5.7 database. We use Redis for caching and Pusher for broadcasting events. For the instant notifications we have connected Mailgun service. Hosted everything on GCP. We hope that you found our startup to be interesting and the information that we provided is useful. Feel free to visit our website and please don’t forget to support us on PH. Dan from Catchar
