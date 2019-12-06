Catch Elf Move

Discussion
Petr Petrov
Amazing! Brilliant! Hello from Serbia!!
@petr_petrov3 thank you and hello!
🤶🏻 Ho, Ho, Ho Hunters! Sarah here 🙋🏼♀️, founder of Life Lapse, based in Vancouver, Canada. 🇨🇦 Our app makes it 10x quicker to create stop motion videos from your phone than using thousands of dollars of professional camera gear! We have a community of 1,000,000 stop motion creators - a milestone which we hit last weekend which I am sooo thrilled about. 💃 Earlier this week my mom (yes, my mom😜) sent me a stop motion video she made of all these elves decorating her Christmas tree. I absolutely loved it. After that, I had this lightbulb moment that with Elf on the Shelf being so popular now (love it or hate it 🤣), parents could be utilizing our free app to make the Elf on the Shelf experience even more magical - by bringing elf to LIFE! 👏🏻 On Tuesday night I pulled the trigger and purchased Elf on the Shelf at Chapters, it was on sale thanks to an extended Cyber Monday Sale, whoop whoop! I got a wonderful 4-hour sleep on Wednesday night, this is what happens when I get super excited about an idea, my min will not shut off. I was up planning out each video concept. In the morning I hit up the Dollar Tree a couple of blocks away from my house, spent $30 on Christmass decorations & props and turned my home into a winter wonderland. With my DSLR camera batteries fully charged, I found 18 scenarios throughout the house to make Ms. Elf come to life. It was MAGICAL and I had so much fun doing this. If I had thought of this idea at a more sensible time, lets say in November, I would no doubt easily have 100 of these videos. I shot 12 videos/tutorials yesterday and 6 today. I spent the rest of the day editing everything, building out my course on Thinkific & integrating into a microsite with Shopify. It is now late Thursday night, well, technically it's Friday at 2:41 am because goddamnit, I am determined to get these helpful videos out to parents before another day goes by of boring static elf on the shelf photos posts. All the heavy lifting is done, idea conception, figuring out the proper ways to animate elf, the set-ups and more. Each tutorials range between 2-5 minutes in length, they are quick and easy to follow. If you're doing Elf on the Shelf this year, give the video a go. I would LOVE to see what you end up creating and even more, your kids' reaction watching the video (if you're a parent who posts that sort of stuff on the interwebs that is 😊). Hashtag the video with #ElfOnTheMove & #LifeLapse! If you're not going Elf on the Shelf, I'm sure you know someoneeeeeee who is. Passing this along to them would mean the world. Thanks and Merry/ whatever you celebrate! ⛄️ PS. Sorry for any typos! 😴
