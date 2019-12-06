  1. Home
  2.  → Catch Elf Move

Catch Elf Move

Catch Elf on the Shelf on camera moving in your home

18 Creative ways to catch elf on camera moving in your homes (Tutorials & downloads).
App to create videos= Free
Time to create a video= 5 Min
The look on your child’s face when they see Elf on the Shelf moving in their very own house= PRICELESS. 😭
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Petr Petrov
Petr Petrov
Amazing! Brilliant! Hello from Serbia!!
Upvote (1)Share
Sarah Boland
Sarah Boland
Maker
@petr_petrov3 thank you and hello!
UpvoteShare
Sarah Boland
Sarah Boland
Maker
🤶🏻 Ho, Ho, Ho Hunters! Sarah here 🙋🏼‍♀️, founder of Life Lapse, based in Vancouver, Canada. 🇨🇦 Our app makes it 10x quicker to create stop motion videos from your phone than using thousands of dollars of professional camera gear! We have a community of 1,000,000 stop motion creators - a milestone which we hit last weekend which I am sooo thrilled about. 💃 Earlier this week my mom (yes, my mom😜) sent me a stop motion video she made of all these elves decorating her Christmas tree. I absolutely loved it. After that, I had this lightbulb moment that with Elf on the Shelf being so popular now (love it or hate it 🤣), parents could be utilizing our free app to make the Elf on the Shelf experience even more magical - by bringing elf to LIFE! 👏🏻 On Tuesday night I pulled the trigger and purchased Elf on the Shelf at Chapters, it was on sale thanks to an extended Cyber Monday Sale, whoop whoop! I got a wonderful 4-hour​ sleep on Wednesday night, this is what happens when I get super excited about an idea, my min will not shut off. I was up planning out each video concept. In the morning I hit up the Dollar Tree a couple of blocks away from my house, spent $30 on Christmas​s decorations & props and turned my home into a winter wonderland. With my DSLR camera batteries fully charged, I found 18 scenarios throughout the house to make Ms. Elf come to life. It was MAGICAL and I had so much fun doing this. If I had thought​​ of this idea at a ​more sensible time, lets say in November, I would no doubt easily have 100 of these videos. I shot 12 videos/tutorials yesterday and 6 today. I spent the rest of the day editing everything, building out my course on Thinkific & integrating into a microsite with Shopify. It is now late Thursday night, well, technically it's Friday at 2:41 am​ because goddamnit​, I am determined​ to get these helpful videos out to parents before another day goes by of boring static elf on the shelf photos posts. All the heavy lifting is done, idea conception​, figuring out the proper ways to animate elf, the set-ups and more. Each tutorials range between 2-5 minutes in length, they are quick and easy to follow. If you're doing Elf on the Shelf this year, give the video a go. I would LOVE to see what you end up creating and even more, your kids' reaction watching the video (if you're a parent who posts that sort of stuff on the interwebs that is 😊). Hashtag the video with #ElfOnTheMove & #LifeLapse! If you're not going Elf on the Shelf, I'm sure you know someoneeeeeee who is. Passing this along to them would mean the world. Thanks and Merry/ whatever you celebrate! ⛄️ PS. Sorry for any typos! 😴
UpvoteShare