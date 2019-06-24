Log InSign up
catcatcatcaaaaaaaaaaaaat

Cats attack on your screen

catcatcatcaaaaaaaaaaaaat is a Google Chrome extension to experience what happens if you live with cats.
😻HOW TO USE 😻
1. Install the extension in your Google Chrome
2. Open a new tab. Cats begin to move
That's all.
Simulate the life with cats using my programming skills - MediumI'm going to show how to made the app. I drew the running cat rotated slightly to make it natural angle even though she runs toward any direction. Spec Define start point in 1 of window sides, and end point in another side. Calculate the cat direction from start and end point.
Reviews
Discussion
__shinji__
Hi, Product Hunters. I'm Shinji, solo-developer. I belong to Japanese solo-developer slack group and met serial app developer @ampersand_xyz . She made many funny apps especially for Japanese people. Some apps went viral. Today, I want to share one of her apps. This joke app is non-verbal. Have a try!
Stan Bright
So cool. Upvoted. Cats FTW!
__shinji__
@stanbright Thank you for your comment! Cats FTW!!!
Sota Mikami
CUUUUUUUTE!!
__shinji__
@sota_mikami Thank you for your lovely comment!!!
__shinji__
@nabettu Thank you for your nice comment!!
Dmitri Kyle Brereton
This has significantly improved my browsing experience, thank you very much 😸. I think there may be a bug where the page infinitely scrolls down for some reason (or maybe that's a feature?).
__shinji__
@dkb868 Im very glad to hear that. oh i didnt know that, i will ask the maker @ampersand_xyz . wait a moment.
