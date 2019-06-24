catcatcatcaaaaaaaaaaaaat
Cats attack on your screen
#3 Product of the DayToday
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
__shinji__
Hi, Product Hunters. I'm Shinji, solo-developer. I belong to Japanese solo-developer slack group and met serial app developer @ampersand_xyz . She made many funny apps especially for Japanese people. Some apps went viral. Today, I want to share one of her apps. This joke app is non-verbal. Have a try!
Upvote (1)Share
So cool. Upvoted. Cats FTW!
Upvote (2)Share
@stanbright Thank you for your comment! Cats FTW!!!
Upvote (1)Share
CUUUUUUUTE!!
Upvote (2)Share
@sota_mikami Thank you for your lovely comment!!!
Upvote (1)Share
super coooool!
This has significantly improved my browsing experience, thank you very much 😸. I think there may be a bug where the page infinitely scrolls down for some reason (or maybe that's a feature?).
@dkb868 Im very glad to hear that. oh i didnt know that, i will ask the maker @ampersand_xyz . wait a moment.