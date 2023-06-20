Products
Catalyst
Private and secure media backup on IPFS
Catalyst is a secure and private storage platform on IPFS that lets users store and access their media with ease and privacy. It has several advantages over traditional cloud storage services.
Launched in
Storage
Web3
Photo & Video
by
Catalyst
About this launch
Catalyst
Private and Secure Media Backup on IPFS
Catalyst by
Catalyst
was hunted by
Shreyas P
in
Storage
,
Web3
,
Photo & Video
. Made by
Shreyas P
. Featured on June 21st, 2023.
Catalyst
is not rated yet. This is Catalyst's first launch.
