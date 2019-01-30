Castup provides professional audio and video editing services for Podcasts starting at 40¢ per (published) minute.
We are Podcast lovers and our mission is to make sure Podcasts take over the world by helping Creators publish well-edited content. 🎙💛🌎
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Anmol ParasharMaker@parasharanmol · Product Guy useCastup.com + vr.page ...
Hola, Product Hunters! I'm just the guy that made the website, and wrote the copy for it. The true team behind the service is 5 super hard-working people who have been editing Podcasts for the last four years. 📖 Story time My cousin, and his friends had been working as audio/video editors on a site that shall not be named for close to seven years, but found their niche (Podcasts) four years ago. They had been doing well, but all of a sudden they started seeing way less sales than they were getting, and their account was temporarily suspended. I suggested they break out on their own, took care of the tech/marketing side, and here we are. 👀 Where are we Well, we just launched, but the guys are already working with a few clients from the site I didn't mention above. We kept the Pricing similar to what they were offering before, because we eventually want to bring our past customers under the Castup umbrella, who are used to our pricing. We have different Pricing plans, that we think would be a fit for everyone (even startup!) 📢 The future We want to keep on adding new Podcasts to Castup, eventually be confident enough in the business model, and have them quit the other site whole together. We've launched a few things to make sure we get there fast enough: - The Free Edit Program, under which we're offering to edit one episode for Podcasts at no cost. You can learn more about it here: https://www.usecastup.com/free-edit - The Affiliate Program, under which we'll pay up to 15% in commissions if a Podcast you introduce to us joins the Castup family. You can learn more about it here: https://www.usecastup.com/affiliate PS: @rrhoover We'd love to help with @producthunt Radio! 📻
Upvote (1)Share·
⭐️
Carlos Branco@carlos_branco · 12 different projects in 2019
Amazing idea! love it
Upvote Share·
Anmol ParasharMaker@parasharanmol · Product Guy useCastup.com + vr.page ...
@carlos_branco Thank you, Carlos! 😻
Upvote Share·
Jeremy Corman@jeremc · Founder of Plunch.net
Hi, Which languages can you handle?
Upvote Share·
Anmol ParasharMaker@parasharanmol · Product Guy useCastup.com + vr.page ...
@jeremc Currently, we can only work with the English language, and the reason for it is Transcription, which is an important part of the Editing process
Upvote Share·