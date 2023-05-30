Products
CastorDoc
CastorDoc
Data catalog for collective intelligence
CastorDoc seamlessly integrates with your entire data stack in minutes - automatically ingesting and syncing metadata from across all your tools and serving it up so your entire organization can collaboratively search, navigate, and trust your data.
Data & Analytics
Data
Data Science
CastorDoc
About this launch
CastorDoc
CastorDoc is the data catalog for collective intelligence
CastorDoc
Amaury Dumoulin
Data & Analytics
Data
Data Science
Amaury Dumoulin
Riley Bouchard
Tristan Mayer
Xavier De Boisredon
Arnaud de Turckheim
. Featured on June 6th, 2023.
CastorDoc
is not rated yet. This is CastorDoc's first launch.
