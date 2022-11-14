Products
Castofly
Simple solution to create and collaborate on videos.
Stats
Castofly is a web-based solution for teams to seamlessly create and collaborate on videos, like GoogleDocs for text documents. Castofly works best for Product Demos, User Testing, and Code Reviews.
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Video
by
Castofly
About this launch
Castofly
Video creator for building and sharing knowledge
Castofly by
Castofly
was hunted by
Marko Denic
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Video
. Made by
Daniyar Yeskaliyev
,
Iman Moazzen
,
Diana Yerkanatova
,
Aiden Smith
and
Nikka Foroughi
. Featured on November 15th, 2022.
Castofly
is rated
5/5 ★
by 12 users. It first launched on November 15th, 2021.
