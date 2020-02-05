Discussion
Drew Beechler
Incredibly excited to see Casted launch out of High Alpha today! They're building an end-to-end platform for managing branded podcasts and already working with some of the leading B2B podcasts today (Drift, Terminus, Pendo, and more). It's been a blast working with this team and solving a problem I've seen first-hand as a marketer.
@drewbeechler thank you for your support, we're excited to see where things go from here!
Hey Hunters! I'm so excited to be joined by awesome team to officially launch Casted. We've been hard at work building the first and only Podcasting Marketing Platform for Marketers and their branded podcasts. We've had a lot of great help along the way from our customers like Drift, Pendo, and Terminus. We can't wait to show you what we've been working on and all the things we'll be doing in the near future!
I could not possibly be more excited to officially launch this company! We built Casted to serve the marketers behind branded podcasts and it's incredible to see it resonating with some of the biggest brands in podcasting today. Take a moment to see how Casted could make it possible to put authentic conversations at the center of your marketing and empower you to get more value from each and every episode.
If you're looking to build out your brand via podcasting, this is the perfect platform for your business. The Casted team has done an amazing job with this product!
Thank you @nicholascalla, we're so appreciative of your support!
As a marketer, I could not be more excited about the launch of Casted. This team is defining what branded podcasts can do for a business. Podcasts are so ripe for marketers because they are built on authentic conversations and audio is the only multi-taskable medium. Congrats Casted and can't wait to watch you deliver even more value to customers.
Thank you for beign such a huge supporter @eganmontgomery, we can't wait to see where we go from here!