Casted Raises $2.3M to Launch Marketing Platform for Branded Podcasts Casted, the marketing platform for branded podcasts, has announced $2.35M in seed funding from the High Alpha venture studio. The round was led by High Alpha Capital and included Elevate Ventures, Tappan Hill Ventures, and other leading SaaS angel investors. The Casted platform allows marketers to host, distribute, and measure the performance of their branded podcast shows and episodes.