CAST AI
Ranked #17 for today
CAST AI
Plug-and-play cloud cost monitoring for Kubernetes
View your cloud costs in one place, monitor them in real time, and understand where exactly they come from. For free and without a complicated setup or sharing your billing details.
Launched in
Developer Tools
by
CAST AI
About this launch
CAST AI
Plug-and-Play Cloud Cost Monitoring for Kubernetes
CAST AI by
CAST AI
was hunted by
Vytautas Klova
in
Developer Tools
. Made by
Laurent Gil
. Featured on October 5th, 2022.
CAST AI
is not rated yet. This is CAST AI's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#109
