Discussion
JS RhoMaker@louisrho · CEO & Founder, Cassette Inc.
Today, We are very happy to introduce you to Cassette App. “It occurred to me that someday, I would no longer be able to hear my mother’s voice. I couldn’t believe it. In this day and age, with so much technology at our disposal to capture and record. Is there some way I could record all of the conversations with my mom? Maybe! But I wouldn’t know where to start. It was for this reason that I came up with the idea to make an app that can store the voice conversations of the people we care about.” - JS Rho. CEO & Founder of Cassette Inc. Think of the people you love and how nice it is to hear their voice. All of us wish to keep hearing the voice of the people we love as often as possible, even the sound of their laughing. We built a new and better way of voice communication. Cassette makes it easy for you to send voice back and forth. You can even send the same voice message to multiple friends at once. Take your time to fully express yourself. Don't feel rushed to answer right away. Respond when you feel like it. And play back voice conversations with the ones you love as much as you want.
