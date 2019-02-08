Casper is a simple, modern chat app with no surprises. You can meet new people, add them, and chat with them once they've added you back. If you want to be discovered easier, you can "boost" your profile for visibility. If you want to meet a lot of new people in a short amount of time, this is your app!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
John LeonardoMaker@johnny_leonardo · CS student at Sacramento State
No surprises here, I just made this app for fun. I realize most people on PH have no use for an app like this, but it's something I made that I'm proud of (as a student developer). This is the first time I thought about monetization beforehand and implemented in-app purchases and rewarded ads beforehand. Any questions, ask away 😃
Upvote (1)Share·