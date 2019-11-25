Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → CashPlace

CashPlace

Personal finance accounting service based on geolocation.

Location tracking will show visited places, so you will not forget to enter any spending.
We link places with categories which makes it easier to enter your expenses.
Now you don't have to look for a category for any spending.
CashPlace will do it for you.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Ivan Petrashko
Ivan Petrashko
Maker
👋 Hello, Product Hunt! 💡Key Features • Quick adding expenses with tips based on the places you've visited. • Custom categories; • All currencies; • All-new statistics; • Dark mode. • iCloud synchronization; I'm super excited to post our product on this great platform. We really hope, that you'll enjoy CashPlace and really can't wait to hear your feedback! Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cashpla... And Twitter: https://twitter.com/cash_place
UpvoteShare