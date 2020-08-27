discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Josh
MakerSoftware Engineer
Hi PH! Thanks for checking out Cashly. I developed Cashly mid last year in order to track my individual finances and stick to a budget so that I could save enough to move house and I did it! That was an earlier version of Cashly, built on the web. It was annoying to go through Safari every time I wanted to add a transaction so I completed rewrote Cashly as a standalone app, not only was this much easier to use but means that your data is 100% yours and private, stored on your phone. I've continued to use Cashly, and I went ahead and released it on the store after getting great feedback from family and friends who also wanted to try it out. Hopefully this app will also help you! Thanks for reading :)
Upvote (1)Share
Congrats on the launch! Going to give it a go.
Upvote (1)Share
@edvins_antonovs Thanks! I hope it's helpful to you :) Feel free to shoot me any feedback or suggestions!
UpvoteShare