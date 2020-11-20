discussion
Alexandre Ackermann
MakerHead of Growth @ Cashbee
Hi Product Hunters! Alex from Cashbee here. Last year, we launched Cashbee: a simple savings app that allows you to open and manage a savings account directly from your phone. Oh, and yes, earn interest ! Today, we're going a step further with Cashbee+: a new type of life assurance, in partnership with Generali. Now, you're able to manage your short AND long term savings within the Cashbee app. And here's the cool part: Cashbee+ is 100% socially responsible. All investments are in SRI-labelled profiles. And you can choose your investment thesis: Climate, Inclusion, Tech, or a mix of all three. Cashbee and Cashbee+ accounts work together seamlessly within the app, making your savings smarter than ever before. Let us know what you guys think! Thanks!
FINALLY ! A 100% mobile solution to save for the longer term, and 100% ESG as well
Simple, secure and 100% responsible investments, accessed from my smartphone
Simple and efficient. How refreshing !
Awesome !