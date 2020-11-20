  1. Home
A simple & green life-insurance in your pocket 🇫🇷

Cashbee+ is a new kind of life assurance:
- Subscription in 6 min, fully in-app
- 100% Socially Responsible Investment (SRI)
- Transfers & withdrawals are simple and free of charge
- Management fees of less than 1%
Available now for French residents only 🇫🇷
Cashbee crée la première assurance-vie 100 % digitale avec GeneraliAu vu de la forte adhésion des Français à son application d'épargne en un an, la fintech Cashbee s'allie aujourd'hui au groupe Generali pour lancer la première offre d'assurance-vie 100 % digitale. L'épargnant souscrit et pilote son contrat simplement depuis son smartphone.
Hi Product Hunters! Alex from Cashbee here. Last year, we launched Cashbee: a simple savings app that allows you to open and manage a savings account directly from your phone. Oh, and yes, earn interest ! Today, we're going a step further with Cashbee+: a new type of life assurance, in partnership with Generali. Now, you're able to manage your short AND long term savings within the Cashbee app. And here's the cool part: Cashbee+ is 100% socially responsible. All investments are in SRI-labelled profiles. And you can choose your investment thesis: Climate, Inclusion, Tech, or a mix of all three. Cashbee and Cashbee+ accounts work together seamlessly within the app, making your savings smarter than ever before. Let us know what you guys think! Thanks!
Marc Tempelmanco-founder of FinTech Cashbee
FINALLY ! A 100% mobile solution to save for the longer term, and 100% ESG as well
Marc Tempelmanco-founder of FinTech Cashbee
Simple, secure and 100% responsible investments, accessed from my smartphone
Virginie TempelmanOk
Simple and efficient. How refreshing !
Virginie Tempelman: Awesome !
Awesome !
