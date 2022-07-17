Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Cashable
Ranked #14 for today
Cashable
Startup equity/stock options calculator
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
It's great to have equity at a startup. But it is daunting to calculate how much you actually have in $$$, how much you'll have next year, how it'll change if the valuation goes up. I've built Cashable to answer those questions for you.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Fintech
,
Investing
by
Cashable
About this launch
Cashable
Startup equity / stock options calculator
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Cashable by
Cashable
was hunted by
Mike Borozdin
in
Hiring
,
Fintech
,
Investing
. Made by
Mike Borozdin
. Featured on July 20th, 2022.
Cashable
is not rated yet. This is Cashable's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#14
Weekly rank
#75
Report