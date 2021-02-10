discussion
Sam Abrika
Maker
Co-founder of Cash Coach
Hi hunters, we created Cash Coach to help millennials be power savers! 🤑 Our generation spends more than 2h/day on social media and less than 2mn/week looking at their finances. The result is a disaster: 75% of people fail to meet their budget, pile up debt... banks make $40bn+ profits on credit cards and overdraft fees, and people get poorer 😱. So we’re trying to rebalance the forces between the financial system and the people 💪. Cash Coach will show you how to set the right saving goals, automate your monthly budget and draw your objective line. You will receive daily motivational messages based on how you are performing compared to your objective 👍. Cash Coach comes in three different personalities - Cute, Best Friend & Ruthless. Cute will mother you through your financial challenge whilst Best Friend will keep it real for you. Ruthless however will get mad and instil financial terror in you if you overspend! 😵😤😅😁 🏦 Works with UK banks through Open Banking 🔐 User data is protected at bank grade level 🏛️ Registered by the Financial Conduct Authority 👓 GDPR compliant PH offer: 2 months of Premium plan: https://cashcoach.app.link/gift?... There is more than 1 trillion of credit card debt in the world. But here at Cash Coach, we believe that anyone can be financially free.
Love the design! looks fun and different to other savings apps
@maria_ayala1 Thank you Maria!
Looks awesome. Love the styling. What's on the feature roadmap?
Good question, we are designing an in-game economy where people earn Cash Coins by saving in real-life, which can be used to customise the avatar: shoes, jackets, hairstyles etc... Save in real-life, spend with virtual coins!
That looks neat. Most personal finance apps are dull, this looks a lot more fun.
@arthurcab It is more fun ;)
I love it's personality! Much more than just another bank account aggregator (looking at you Yolt and Emma)
Awesome
@vahan_martirosyan1 Thanks!
I love the sass on this app and the design is unlike any other. Brilliant work on the aesthetics @danielrsaza. What inspired you to create a sci-fi punk-themed design?
Do you see this ever integrating into bank apps as an SDK?
@singhanurag We could eventually integrate with banks in order to offer mortgage to our users or refinance their credit card debt at a better interest rate. But I don't that there is much to do with the bank apps stuck in the last decade.
What's the next feature you're planning on adding?
@sophie_campion In game currency, new clothes for your avatar, custom hairstyle and better levelling-up experience.
Awesome! I've seen you in the Pioneer competition. Good work so far!
@chris_manny Thank you Chris, I appreciate the support