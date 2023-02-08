Products
Caset
Create mixtapes and collaborate with your best friends
1. Create wonderful mixtapes and collaborate with our friends 2. Design gorgeous cover art with the powerful built-in editor. 3. Get alerts when your friends join, add new music and reactions. 4. Add favorite songs from your music library.
Music
Spotify
Social Network
Caset
About this launch
Make mixtapes together
Caset
Chris Messina
Music
Spotify
Social Network
Ashwin Srihari
Featured on February 10th, 2023.
is not rated yet. It first launched on February 2nd, 2022.
