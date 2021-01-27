discussion
Garrett Bjerkhoel
MakerCo-Founder at Cased
Hey Product Hunt Community! 👋 I'm one of the co-founders of Cased and today we're launching Cased Guard to help you secure your stack without slowing down your team. Cased Guard adds security to any command line tool—bringing visibility into who’s doing what, and enforcing peer approvals on sensitive operations. We designed Cased Guard to work with any command line tool—whether psql, rails, django, mysql, terraform, or your own custom CLI programs. Our open source solution works in the background, avoiding any disruption to how your team gets their work done: 🔒 Consider the current way things work at many companies. Granting access to remote servers or production credentials means unlimited access to sensitive data and tooling. Engineers can accidentally take down an entire database or delete data—we've all seen it happen. With Guard, actions can be double-checked and approved, reducing risk. 👀 Companies often have little or no visibility into what engineers are doing with powerful command-line tools. Consider database migrations, running Terraform or Ansible, installing software packages, or accessing customer records. Cased Guard adds comprehensive logging of all these actions, providing full visibility. Cased was founded by four engineers who helped scale and secure GitHub. We're actively developing Guard and other developer tools in our mission to provide the building blocks and workflows to secure any stack without creating friction for engineering teams. We actively use Guard here, and it's given us a huge boost in confidence and security in our own deployment processes, DevOps work, and sensitive data security.
